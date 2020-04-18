‘We Wouldn’t Go Up Against It’: CPL Won’t Fight IPL If Dates Clash

The COVID-19 cases in the Caribbean have not been as alarming as in the US and Europe with the death toll yet to reach double figures in the six countries that host the CPL.

"It's good that the Caribbean has locked down early, and it hasn't been hit in the same way as the UK, for example. We're looking at different permutations in terms of what could or couldn't happen, but the lucky thing is that we've got a bit of time - we don't have to force a decision," Russell said.

"I don't think there's any question that we'll be able to play it. We're only going to play if it's safe to do so, but we've been approached by a lot of the countries who want it to happen. The reason (for that) is that it's a big sporting event, and it could act as a sign or a marker that the Caribbean is open for business again," he said.