CPL 2023: Timings, Schedule, Live Streaming Details For Caribbean Premier League

Caribbean Premier League 2023 will begin with champions Jamaica Tallawahs who will have a face-off with St Lucia Kings at the Darren Sammy Stadium on August 16. The tournament will run for over a month and the final is scheduled on September 25 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Tallawahs will be led by Brandon King this season. The other team with a new captain this season is St Kitts & Nevis Patriots who will be led by Evin Lewis and Dwayne Bravo will lead Trinbago Knight Riders. Let's have a look at the schedule, timings, and live-streaming details of CPL 2023.