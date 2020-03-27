COVID-19: Umpire Aleem Dar Offers Free Food at His Lahore Eatery
Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar has offered to provide free food at his restaurant in Lahore for the unemployed people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Around 1200 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported so far in Pakistan while nine people have lost their lives.
"Coronavirus has spread all over the world and its effects are now being seen in Pakistan as well," Dar in a video message.
"However, without our support, our government cannot control this. I request all people to follow the instructions as directed by the government,” added the 51-year-old Dar, who has officiated in 386 international matches– the most by anyone.
Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar also urged people to help each other rising above religion and economic status during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said it is time for people to think about others, "time to be a human, not Hindu, Muslim. People will have to help each other, collect funds."
Meanwhile, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has also donated disinfectant soap, material and food to the needy in the country.
