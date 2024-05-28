‘Couldn’t Brush My Teeth for 2 Months’: Pant Reveals Struggles After Car Crash

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's accident was one of the most tragic incidents in recent Indian cricketing history with doubts floating around on whether he will ever be able to play cricket again.

The 26-year-old shared his experience after sustaining life-threatening injuries from a horrific accident that left him with multiple fractures and required ligament reconstruction and treatment for a knee injury. These injuries were critical to his career, but he recently made his comeback in IPL 2024 after a 15-month rehabilitation.

Speaking on Dhawan Karenge, a fun talk show hosted by his India teammate Shikhar Dhawan on JioCinema premium, Pant revealed: