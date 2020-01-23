Could Have Raised It Earlier: BCCI On Kohli’s ‘Scheduling’ Issue

The Indian players are mostly on the road these days thanks to the hectic calendar and no sooner did they play their last ODI game against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday, 19 January they flew off to New Zealand for the next series the very next day.

The planning hasn't gone down well with skipper Virat Kohli and he wants the BCCI to rethink their travel plans in future. But BCCI officials feel he should have communicated the same to them rather than speaking about it in the media.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI functionary said that while Kohli does have the right to make his views known, but the board does try to make the best possible travel plans keeping the interest of the players in mind.