Conway’s Dash from South African Suburbs to Lord’s Honours Board

The prospect of raking up this elusive zenith of glory wouldn’t even have crossed Conway’s mind when he shifted base to New Zealand four years ago. While the southpaw scored buckets of runs at the provincial level, the second tier of South African domestic circuit, his foray into top-flight franchise cricket blew up in his face. Making the team sheet in a meagre 21 matches in more than six years, Conway never transcended three figures in 36 innings.



"I was always in and out of the team," he told ESPNcricinfo from Wellington, his new home. "I didn't have a secure spot. I've batted in all sorts of positions, sometimes even number 7. I wouldn't bowl either. Lack of clarity and my own inconsistency pushed me down the pecking order. I wouldn't have been able to push my case forward, so I thought it was best to move," Conway threw light on the germination of the idea to locomote eastwards to the isle.



Opting for Kolpak, a pact that allows players from countries that are a part of the European Union the liberty to play competitive cricket in any EU country without being considered an overseas player, seemed a no-brainer since he had plied his trade in England every winter for over half a decade as an overseas professional. However, New Zealand was given precedence over the UK because his bosom buddies, fellow South African domestic players Malcolm Nofal and Michael Rippon, encouraged him, having trodden the same path themselves.