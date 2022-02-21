Conversation With Wriddhiman Saha Came From Respect for Him: Rahul Dravid

In some interviews after being left out, Saha had said that Dravid had indicated to him to think about any other decision, with the team management inclined towards a younger back-up keeper to first-choice Rishabh Pant.



Dravid began on a light note in the virtual press conference after India won 3-0 against the West Indies in T20Is.



"Thank you for congratulating us on winning the T20 series. I'm not hurt at all. I have a deep respect for Wriddhiman Saha and his achievements and contributions to Indian cricket. My conversation with him actually came from that place, from my respect for him. He deserved honesty and clarity. I didn't want him to hear about it from the media."



Dravid further explained about the importance of having tough conversations with players in the side. "These are conversations I constantly have with players. I'm not hurt about it at all because I don't expect players to always like all the messages or agree with everything I have to say about them. That's not how it works.



"When you have difficult conversations with people, sometimes you have to have them with players, you don't always expect them to agree with you or like you. But that doesn't mean you brush it under the carpet and don't have the conversations. I truly believe in having those conversations."



Dravid then elucidated on how he and skipper Rohit Sharma speak to the players in the eleven and to those players who don't make it to the eleven. "Before every playing XI is picked, even now, either me or Rohit (Sharma) will speak to the guys not playing and are open to answer questions on why they are not playing and what are the reasons a particular XI might play.



"It's natural for players at times to get upset and to feel hurt. But I just feel that because of the respect I have for them, my team deserved just clarity and honesty, and that's all I was trying to convey."