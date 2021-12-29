Congrats on Ashes Win, Hope You Have a Good IPL Auction, SRH Tells David Warner

On Tuesday when Australia retained the Ashes after beating England to take a 3-0 lead in the five-Test series, the official Twitter handle of SRH reacted to their win and congratulated Warner for being a part of the victorious side.



"Congrats on the Ashes win Davey -- Looks like you are back to form and enjoying the after-party! On the other hand, we hope you have a good auction," tweeted the official Twitter handle of SRH.



The SRH tweet came after the batter mocked SRH head coach Tom Moody when a fan suggested that the franchise has a good auction next year.



"Baha doubt it," Warner had tweeted while replying to a fan's tweet which read: "How about having a good auction for SRH Tom? Please."



SRH finished at the last spot in the points table in the 14th edition of the IPL.