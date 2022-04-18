Pujara Smashes Unbeaten Double Century to Help Sussex Draw Against Derbyshire

Electing to bat, Derbyshire had posted 505/8 declared, riding on a 239 by opener Shan Masood and 111 by Wayne Madsen. They then bundled out Susses for 174 in 56.3 overs in their first innings with Sam Conners (3/47), Nick Polls (3/43) and Anuj Dal (2/28) rattling them. Pujara was out for 6 runs.

Trailing by 331 runs, Sussex rode on double centuries by Pujara and Haines to reach 513/3, 180 runs ahead as the match ended in a draw at County Ground, Derby.

Pujara, who has been struggling for form in recent Tests playing for India, has joined Sussex to get his form back. And he proved that things are getting back to normal as he scored a double hundred in his first match of the season.

The 34-year-old Saurashtra batter clipped Potts wide of mid-on for his 14th four in the first over of the afternoon session to reach his century, his first in 27 months.