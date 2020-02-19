Cheteshwar Pujara Signs up With English County Gloucestershire
Cheteshwar Pujara joins Gloucestershire, who will be playing in Division One of the County Championship for the first time in over a decade.&nbsp;
Cheteshwar Pujara joins Gloucestershire, who will be playing in Division One of the County Championship for the first time in over a decade. (Photo: BCCI)

PTI
Cricket

India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was on Wednesday signed up by Gloucestershire for the first six matches of the English County Championship.

Pujara is one of the key players in the Indian Test team, providing solidity to the batting line-up with his technique. His stint will be from 12 April to 22 May.

“I am really excited to get the opportunity to represent Gloucestershire this season. The club has a rich cricketing history, and this is a great opportunity to be a part of it and contribute to its success.”
Cheteshwar Pujara, in a statement released by the club

The club took into consideration his ability to bat for long periods.

He will bring his experience to a Gloucestershire side, which will be playing in Division One of the County Championship for the first time in over a decade.

