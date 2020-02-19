Cheteshwar Pujara Signs up With English County Gloucestershire
India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was on Wednesday signed up by Gloucestershire for the first six matches of the English County Championship.
Pujara is one of the key players in the Indian Test team, providing solidity to the batting line-up with his technique. His stint will be from 12 April to 22 May.
The club took into consideration his ability to bat for long periods.
He will bring his experience to a Gloucestershire side, which will be playing in Division One of the County Championship for the first time in over a decade.
