Team India Need to Learn ‘The Pujara Way’ After Humbling in NZ

The end result was that the number one Test side had to face a crushing defeat at the hands of Black Caps, who made amends following their 5-0 whitewash in the T20Is and came back strongly to win the ODIs and the Test matches – 3-0 and 2-0 respectively.

"Having clarity, as batsmen," Kohli responded when asked about biggest mistake made by his side in the Test series.

"If you're not clear in your head, then the feet don't move. You're not quite sure whether to play the shot or not, leave the ball or play the ball. I think these sorts of things can creep in, and which have crept in this series."

And Kohli is right in his analysis.

New Zealand bowlers, as the Indian skipper pointed out, did bowl on relentless lines and lengths, used the short-ball ploy – something which was used extensively in the 1980s and made sure the visitors were denied of opportunity to score runs.