There Aren’t Many Cheteshwar Pujaras And There’s a Reason Why

This Pujara guy is too slow. Why is he still in the team? Does he even know how to hit a boundary? This is not cricket of the fifties. It does not work anymore. He is wasting deliveries. Not moving the game forward. We should replace Pujara with someone like KL Rahul or a batsman with more intent. Why can't he score quickly?

And, so on...

Through the attritional four-match Test series between India and Australia, Cheteshwar Pujara faced all this criticism to go along with the nasty bumpers to finish as the second-highest run-scorer for India, facing 928 deliveries on the way. The next most deliveries faced by an Indian batsman was by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane at 562.