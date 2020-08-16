Remembering Chetan Chauhan, The Man Gavaskar Called ‘Master’

He was one half of possibly the best Indian Test opening combination before the 21st century began. Right through the 1970s, Bareilly-born Chetan Chauhan personified courage and fight in the face of terrific pace bowlers hurling thunderbolts at him.

Along with the incomparable Sunil Gavaskar, Chauhan formed a formidable opening combination which served India with a lot of distinction. That Chauhan had learnt his cricket in Pune and played for Maharashtra as well meant that the pair could communicate in Marathi at most times.

The career itself for Chauhan was full of ups and downs as he endured two long-term exclusions from the side. He made his Test debut in 1969-70 against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. It became a widely known fact that he took nearly 25 minutes to score his first run in Test cricket. He then hit a boundary and a six off New Zealand’s Bruce Taylor to register his first two scoring shots in Tests via a boundary.