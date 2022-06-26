Chandrakant Pandit, and a Coach's Unfulfilled Destiny That Was Finally Realised

Carrying the weight of a defeat that hurt more than most for over two decades, one couldn't fault Chandrakant Pandit for those moistened eyes as he folded his hands as a mark of respect towards the Mumbai dressing room.

After Rajat Patidar ran the most important single in the history of Madhya Pradesh cricket, it completed a cycle for head coach Pandit, 23 years after his failure to win the state side's maiden Ranji Trophy title as a player.

"Every trophy gives satisfaction but this one is special. I couldn't do it as an MP captain years back (23 years). All these years, I have always felt that I had left something back over here. That's the reason I am a bit more excited and emotional about it," a visibly exhausted Pandit said after his latest Ranji Trophy triumph.