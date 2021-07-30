Yuzvendra Chahal, Krishnappa Gowtham Test Positive for COVID: Report
Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham will stay in Sri Lanka for one week
According to reports, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham have tested positive for COVID-19. The two were among the eight players identified as close contacts of Krunal Pandya, who tested positive for the virus ahead of the second T20I.
Chahal and Gowtham tested positive on Thursday. The pair had returned negative results on Tuesday when the players had been tested after Krunal Pandya's positive test.
The eight players were isolated from the rest of the team as India and Sri Lanka locked horns from the final two T20Is of the series. Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, and Ishan Kishan were the other six players who were quarantined.
As per reports in ESPNcricinfo, Hardik Pandya, Pandey, Chahar and Kishan will return to India with the rest of the Indian team. They are scheduled to fly back to India on 30 July.
Shaw and Yadav were added to the Indian Test team and will not travel to India. The Mumbai duo will instead depart for England and join the Test squad.
Krunal Pandya, Gowtham, and Chahal will be in the Colombo isolation facility for at least another week.
