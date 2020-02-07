Central Crime Branch File Charge Sheet in KPL Match-Fixing Case

The Central Crime Branch investigating into the Karnataka Premier League match-fixing scandal has filed charge sheet in three cases, Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said on Friday, 7 February.

The additional commissioner of police said the charge sheet in the case at Cubbon Park police station was filed against six accused-team owners of Belagavi Panthers, Ali Asfaq Thara and Ballari Tuskers, Arvind Reddy-, KCSA management committee member Sudhindra Shinde, two cricketers C M Gautham and Abrar Kazi and a bookie Amit Mavi.