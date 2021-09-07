Carlos Brathwaite Picks His Favourites for 2021 Men's T20 World Cup

The men’s T20 World Cup will begin on 17 October and end on 14 November and will be played in UAE and Oman. The tournament was shifted out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is still being hosted by BCCI.

On 19 August, Carlos Brathwaite kicked off the preparations for the showpiece event with a virtual trophy tour where fans can also get involved in the celebrations. The all-rounder also recited a poem written by Birmingham Poet Laureate, Casey Bailey. The poem aims to capture the essence of T20 cricket and celebrate the dreams and hopes of aspiring cricketers globally.

"This trophy brings back memories of one of the best nights of my life and so it gives me great joy to be associated with this unique trophy tour, where fans get to take it to places it has never been. Imagine taking it to the Eiffel Tower? Or the Taj Mahal? I am personally looking forward to all the exciting content fans are going to create and would encourage everyone to channel their inner creativity and get involved," Brathwaite had said.

The Quint asked Carlos Brathwaite to pick out some of the storylines at the T20 World Cup that he'd be looking forward to.