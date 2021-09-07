Carlos Brathwaite Picks His Favourites for 2021 Men's T20 World Cup
Carlos Brathwaite expects Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo to have a good T20 World Cup campaign.
West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite was among the reasons they won the men’s T20 World Cup in 2016 in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens against England, who are now the ODI world champions.
With the men’s T20 World Cup returning after a wait of five years, the West Indies cricketer has backed his team to come up trumps again and defend their title. But Brathwaite also believes India are among the strongest contenders for the title.
The men’s T20 World Cup will begin on 17 October and end on 14 November and will be played in UAE and Oman. The tournament was shifted out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is still being hosted by BCCI.
On 19 August, Carlos Brathwaite kicked off the preparations for the showpiece event with a virtual trophy tour where fans can also get involved in the celebrations. The all-rounder also recited a poem written by Birmingham Poet Laureate, Casey Bailey. The poem aims to capture the essence of T20 cricket and celebrate the dreams and hopes of aspiring cricketers globally.
"This trophy brings back memories of one of the best nights of my life and so it gives me great joy to be associated with this unique trophy tour, where fans get to take it to places it has never been. Imagine taking it to the Eiffel Tower? Or the Taj Mahal? I am personally looking forward to all the exciting content fans are going to create and would encourage everyone to channel their inner creativity and get involved," Brathwaite had said.
The Quint asked Carlos Brathwaite to pick out some of the storylines at the T20 World Cup that he'd be looking forward to.
Favourites for the Men’s T20 World Cup But If Not West Indies?
If not West Indies, then India.
Favourite to Get Highest Individual Score at Men’s T20 World Cup?
Chris Gayle
Your Favourite Young Players to Watch at Men’s T20 World Cup?
Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Saqib Mahmood from England. I don’t know if he’ll be involved but Haider Ali from Pakistan.
The Veterans to Keep an Eye Out For at Men’s T20 World Cup?
Dwyane Bravo and Chris Gayle – it will be their last ICC tournament and they’ll want to go out with a bang.
Mohammed Hafeez – he’s become better and better. It’s hard to get better and better with how good he is but the older and older he’s become the more runs he has scored and is a very good person to have in the dressing room.
Your Favourite Bowler to Play Against?
I would look forward to facing Tabraiz Shamsi because we’re good friends and no matter what the outcome of the battle, there’ll be some jokes and banter.
The ‘Favourite’ Part of Quarantine Life?
Just probably being able to get some rest. If I am home in Barbados, I have a lot of running around and driving to do. There’s a lot to do and in quarantine you are confined to your room and have no other option but to have a bit more rest. You’re not on the go as much.
