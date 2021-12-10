Captain Rohit Sharma Wants Batters to Prepare for Worst Case Scenarios

"There is a similarity in all the three games we lost. Two Pakistan games and one New Zealand game in the three ICC tournaments. That can happen. I do understand that the quality of bowling was exceptional at that point. But it has happened three times. I hope it doesn't happen for the fourth time," said Rohit.



"It will be about seeing how we can plan for that. Whether we can go in and counterattack straight from ball one, whoever the batter goes in. And I don't want people, the fans, to think that 'oh we are 10 for 2 and what shot is he playing?' They need to understand that this is the plan of the team.



"I just want the batters and bowlers to go out there and do what they want. And by that I don't mean they are doing their own stuff but it's a plan. Something has to change. There needs to be a change," he added.



India last won an ICC title in 2013 under MS Dhoni's captaincy when they beat England in the final. And Rohit also feels it's important to win World Cups as winning the championship always stays with the team.



"When you play the sport, you want to achieve the best. And I feel the best I feel is winning the championship. You might score many runs, many hundreds but winning that championship always stays with you. You know why? Because that's a collective effort from the team. At the end of the day, we play a team game. It's not an individual sport. So, what you achieve as a team is very very important to me," he said.



"It's something that I want to achieve that team goal - which is to win the championships. We have a few world cups coming up. There are a lot of things we need to do to get that championship. We have the team, players, the support staff now to go get it. What we do prior to the world cup is important," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)