Captain Eoin Morgan Blasts 57 as England Win Series 2-1 vs SA

England captain Eoin Morgan smashed an unbeaten 22-ball 57, only dealing in sixes, as England beat South Africa by five wickets in the third and final match on Sunday to clinch the T20I series 2-1.

Chasing a stiff 223 for victory, 50-over world champions England set a marker for the upcoming T20 World Cup in October with a spirited run-chase led by Morgan who became the fastest man to score a fifty for England in T20Is, in just 21 balls.