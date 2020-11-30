Can’t Understand Kohli’s Captaincy, Says Gautam Gambhir

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has criticised Virat Kohli's captaincy following team's crushing defeat in the second ODI against Australia which saw them lose the ongoing three-match series.

On Sunday, Australia first posted a mammoth 390-run target at the Sydney Cricket Ground and then restricted the visitors to 338/9, thereby winning the match by 51 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. In the first ODI as well, India had conceded 374 runs and they went on to lose that match by 66 runs.

Gambhir maintained he could not understand Kohli's decision to give "premier fast bowler" Jasprit Bumrah only two overs with the new ball.