Can’t Bank on One Way to Score, That’s the Beauty of Batting: Root

India did well against Australia to restrict Steve Smith in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series, using a leg-side field to stall his runs.

Team bowling coach Bharat Arun had earlier said that the team management would work out a plan against England batsmen during the quarantine period.

Root said that he may not eventually rely on the sweep that much.

"It might be that there is more bounce, might be that there is not that much turn and it becomes a more dangerous shot out here. I have to find different ways of scoring runs. I suppose that is the art of batting. It is trying to implement a game and strategy of scoring runs on different surfaces. The challenge would be to assess what is right for all of us -- assessing the attack they play and then pick your part and score runs. And it might be that you have to sweep as much and choose not to sweep as much. I have to find different ways of scoring," said the England skipper.