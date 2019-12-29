Cannot Put a Timeline on When I Will Get Fit: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not sure when he will make a comeback to competitive cricket as it is yet to be ascertained whether a surgery is required to treat his sports hernia.

The senior seamer, who is expected to be out for an indefinite period of time, doesn't want to blame the National Cricket Academy for allegedly bungling his rehabilitation. He, though, is a bit surprised as to why his hernia couldn't be detected earlier.

"World T20 is still good nine months away. I am not thinking about that. First thing is getting fit and I don't know when I will get fit," Bhuvneshwar told PTI in an exclusive interview.

Asked about the NCA's role, the 29-year-old was predictably defensive and said it's best the BCCI brass deals with it.