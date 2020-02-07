Can Speak on Agarkar-Paranjpe Issue Post Guidelines: Madan Lal

It has been a week since the trio of Madan Lal, R.P. Singh and Sulakshana Naik were appointed the new Cricket Advisory Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), but they are yet to get the terms of reference that they would need when they sit down to pick the next batch of national selectors after the terms of chief selector M.S.K. Prasad and Gagan Khoda ended.

Speaking to IANS, Lal said that he did have a chat with the board officials after the appointment, but he is yet to get the guidelines from the BCCI when it comes to the pointers that need to be followed while appointing selectors for the two empty posts.

"I did have a word with them after the appointment, but I am yet to receive any terms of reference with the appointment of the national selectors," he said.