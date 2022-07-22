Byju’s Allegedly Owes BCCI Huge Dues, Paytm Wants to Exit as Title Sponsor

"As of today, Byju's owes dues of Rs 86.21 crore to the Board," a BCCI source told PTI after the meeting.

However, a Byju's spokesperson told PTI, "We have extended the contract with the BCCI, but it is not yet signed. After the contract signing is done, the payments will happen as per the contractual payment terms. So, there are no dues pending from our side."

Byju's first came on board back in 2019 when mobile manufacturer Oppo transferred the sponsorship rights to the online tutorial firm. The start-up last month said that 500 people have been laid off after reports suggested more than 1000 were fired.