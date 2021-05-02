Jos Buttler’s Century Guides RR to 55 Run Victory Over SRH

Jos Buttler’s maiden T20 ton paved the way for Rajasthan Royals’ comprehensive victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad by an NRR-boosting margin of 55 runs on Sunday in New Delhi.

Buttler’s bumper knock was laced with eight sixes and eleven fours as RR posted an ominous 220/3 which proved too steep a mountain to climb for SRH as they folded for 165/8.



The crushing defeat is another major setback for SRH who are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a solitary win in seven games.

However, fellow bottom-dwellers RR will take a lot of heart from the emphatic win as they usurp Punjab Kings on the chart and climb to fifth, on account of a better NRR.