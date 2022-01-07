Bumrah Distracted, Shami Listless, Siraj Injured: How Could India Win Then?

India has put together a bowling line-up after a lot of careful consideration and provided a lot of joy over the past five years. This Test loss would be the biggest in this phase and that too when India had to defend a target. The bowling had been burdened with carrying the fortunes of India’s Test squad for a while.

An underperforming batting line-up, coupled with a captain who was unsure about what was happening around him was bound to result in disaster. Unfortunately for India it finally happened at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The biggest disappointment of the second Test was Jasprit Bumrah. He was newly minted as India’s Test vice-captain for this particular game. Just before the Test, Bumrah was named as vice-captain of the ODI side. So, he had all the responsibility that a fast bowler does not normally get in Indian cricket, officially.

But somehow the pressures and the responsibilities seemed to weigh the young man down. He seemed to be carrying the weight of the world when he was running into bowl. The sharp mind that he possesses was the highlight of the first Test when he produced magical spells to destroy South Africa.

But at Wanderers, Bumrah appeared distracted. His mind seemed preoccupied. A normally quiet guy who hardly speaks a word in anger, at least on the field, Bumrah’s pow wow with Marco Jansen, his Mumbai Indians teammate, was anindication of what was going through his mind. That was simply unacceptable from a senior pro, especially someone nominated as the vice-captain. Then Bumrah tried to strike massively at every ball and somehow lost focus. India could have benefitted from Bumrah’s presence along side Hanuma Vihari, but the Gujarat paceman’s mind was elsewhere.F