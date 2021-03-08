Rishabh Pant’s Grown Into a Tremendous Test Cricketer: Brian Lara

Lara, who has watched Pant in the IPL and in India colours from the commentary box on more than a few occasions, acknowledged the marked difference in his style of play in recent months.

“He’s made a consistent effort to work on his game. He was an out and out aggressive player and he would come out and try to smash every ball for the Delhi Capitals or India and on occasions he was successful and on other occasions he would carelessly give his wicket away.

“The last IPL I saw him trying to play more of an anchor role and that obviously is something that needs work. And against Australia and England, he was building his innings and laying the foundation, then accelerating. That is how you structure your innings. And I believe he’s grown into a tremendous Test wicket-keeper batsman,” Lara told The Quint.