5 Wickets in 21 Runs: India’s Innings Progression in U19 WC Final

Sharp bowling from the fiery Bangladesh pacers couples with some good fielding helped them restrict India to just 177 in 47.2 overs in the ICC U19 World Cup final on Sunday in Potchefstroom.

India, looking to win their fifth title, caved in following a few erratic shots and mix-ups in running between the wickets. Bangladesh are eyeing for their maiden title.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was the standout performer for India, scoring 88 off 121 balls. This was his fourth half-century in the tournament besides the hundred he slammed against Pakistan in the semi-final. The only match in which Jaiswal scored less than 50 was against Japan when the target was just 42.

The Indian team fell in a pack to Bangladesh who came out all guns blazing.

Here is the breakdown of the Indian innings: