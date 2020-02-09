5 Wickets in 21 Runs: India’s Innings Progression in U19 WC Final
Sharp bowling from the fiery Bangladesh pacers couples with some good fielding helped them restrict India to just 177 in 47.2 overs in the ICC U19 World Cup final on Sunday in Potchefstroom.
India, looking to win their fifth title, caved in following a few erratic shots and mix-ups in running between the wickets. Bangladesh are eyeing for their maiden title.
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was the standout performer for India, scoring 88 off 121 balls. This was his fourth half-century in the tournament besides the hundred he slammed against Pakistan in the semi-final. The only match in which Jaiswal scored less than 50 was against Japan when the target was just 42.
The Indian team fell in a pack to Bangladesh who came out all guns blazing.
Here is the breakdown of the Indian innings:
1 - 10 Overs: 1 Wicket 23 Runs (23-1)
Wickets:
- Divyansh Saxena 2 (17) - FOW 9-1
Bangladesh got an early breakthrough in the form of opener Divyansh Saxena, who fell in the seventh over of the innings while batting on 2. Divyansh had handed an easy catch to Hasan Joy at point.
The slow run rate was building up pressure on the openers which led to the dismissal of the left-handed opener.
11 – 20 Overs: 1 Wicket, 40 Runs (63-1)
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and No 3 Tilak Varma steadied the ship over the next 10 overs. They did not take unnecessary risks and kept the scoreboard ticking by rotating the strike.
Bangladesh bowlers didn’t lose patience and kept on bowling at the right areas. They made sure that they don’t leak away too many runs.
The two Indian batsmen were only able to manage 40 runs, which increased the pressure on the two left-handers.
21 – 30 Overs: 1 Wicket, 44 Runs (107-2)
Wicket:
- Tilak Verma 38 (65) - FOW 103-2
Jaiswal reached his fifty in the 28th over of the innings but Bangladesh managed to get rid of Tilak Varma in the very next over.
India were looking good at one point as both the players were playing responsibly and kept a price on their wicket.
But Tanzim Hasan Shakib ended the 94-run stand between Yashasvi and Tilak. The left-handed batsman handed an easy catch to the sweeper cover fielder.
31 – 40 Overs: 3 Wickets, 49 Runs (156-5)
Wickets:
- Priyam Garg 7 (9) - FOW 114-3
- Yashasvi Jaiswal 88 (121) - FOW 156-4
- Siddhesh Veer 0 (1) - FOW 156-5
Bangladesh dominated the next 10 overs of the Indian innings. The boys-in-blue were only able to manage 49 runs in 60 balls and lost 3 crucial wickets in that process.
These three wickets included the wicket of in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal who fell short of his century by just 12 runs. This would have been his second century of the tournament as he scored an unbeaten 105 against Pakistan in the semi-finals.
41 – 47.2 Overs: 5 Wickets, 21 Runs (177)
Wickets:
- Dhruv Jurel 22 (38) - FOW 168-6
- Ravi Bishnoi 2 (6) - FOW 170-7
- Atharva Ankolekar 3 (7) - FOW 170-8
- Kartik Tyagi 0 (5) - FOW 172-9
- Sushant Mishra 3 (8) - FOW 177-10
India were not able to complete their full quota of overs as they were bundled out on 177 runs by Bangladesh in 47.2 overs.
The boys-in-blue lost their last five wickets in just 21 runs.
India maintained a very poor run-rate throughout the innings. Each wicket kept on increasing the pressure. Except Yashasvi and Tilak, every other Indian batsman succumbed to the pressure and gave away their wicket.
