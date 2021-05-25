Bradman in Making in this Kerala Backyard

Vighnaj would wake up in the wee hours of the morning and would practice batting for three hours straight in the flat. Necessity is the mother of invention, they say. The adage holds true in Vighnaj’s case as a broken bat compelled him to opt for a stump instead.

"Unfortunately, one day last year, he broke his bat. He asked me to get it fixed or get a new one but we couldn't find any shop open in Thrissur. They were all shut due to lockdown.’’ recalls his father.

"He insisted he wanted to continue batting with a stump in the absence of a bat. I rejected the request at first but then relented and allowed him to bat with it in our flat. What I saw surprised me. He was hitting the (plastic) ball with the middle of the stump," he added.



The senior Prejith spotted the potential in his kid and enrolled him into the Loongs Cricket Academy as soon as the lockdown was lifted last year. "He went there for six months before lockdown put a stop to his cricket once again, last month (April, 2021). Since then, he has been practising only at home." he highlighted.