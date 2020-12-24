Australia XI Unchanged for MCG; Warner Having Trouble in Running

"We are very hopeful. He batted well and is moving well. He is enthusiastic as ever. He has got so much energy and passion and has been doing it for last three weeks. He is doing everything to get back onto the ground. He is having a bit of trouble running at full speed. When he gets back his full confidence, he will come back in our team...we will monitor him and we will have him back, not just for our team... everyone loves to see him play cricket, he is great for the theatre, performance and entertainment of Test cricket. So we will welcome him as soon as he gets fit," added Langer.

The head coach further confirmed that Australia will field the same XI that featured in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval which the hosts won by eight wickets.