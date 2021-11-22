Bowling Was India's Biggest Plus in NZ T20 Series, Says Rohit Sharma

Sharma further spoke glowingly about the partnership of Ashwin with left-arm spinner Axar Patel pushing New Zealand on backfoot in the series.



"That's where you need to put the brakes on the run rate, the scoring rate and try and keep taking wickets. So, I think Ashwin provides that to us in the middle along with Axar. Both of these guys are wicket-taking options, and when they bowl, it's never about surviving for them. It's about 'how I can get the batter out, or how I can put pressure on the batter'.



"That's what they come up with all the time. So, it's always a good option for a captain to have someone like them in the middle, bowling those crucial overs and trying to put the pressure back on the opposition by taking wickets."



Talking about the atmosphere in the Indian team, Sharma insisted that players need to be given a healthy environment coupled with a sense of security in order to perform to the best of their abilities.



"When you're playing bilaterals, you need to tick certain boxes, and we are trying to do that. We are trying to create a healthy atmosphere in the team, trying to give players the security so that they can go out and play fearlessly. The first meeting that we had, we spoke of this very clearly to all the players that if you're trying to do something for the team, that act will never go unnoticed.



"You will always be recognised when you're trying to put up your hand and take the pressure on yourself and try to do something for the team. That is the job of the captain and the coach to tell the players that 'we do understand what you're trying to do for the team, you go and take your chances'. You tell them to take their chances, and if it doesn't come off, you still back them because we know what they are trying to do for the team."