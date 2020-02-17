Boult Returns, Jamieson Earns Maiden Call-Up for India Tests

Left-arm New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has recovered from the injury he suffered in Australia and has been included in the 13-man squad for the two-Test series against India starting at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

Boult had suffered from the broken right-hand in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG because of which he missed the subsequent final Test of that series as well as the limited-overs leg of the home series against India.

His return strengthens Black Caps' pace arsenal which already contains Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.