‘Corruptors Trying to Build Relations With Players Amid Lockdown’
The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit head Alex Marshall has revealed that "known corrupters" are trying to build relations with cricketers by exploiting their increased presence on social media due to the coronavirus-forced halt to on-field action.
No competitive match has taken place since a Pakistan Super League game on March 15 as players globally have been in lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed lakhs worldwide.
Marshall insists the lull in cricketing activity does not necessarily mean a drop in fixing approaches.
The novel coronavirus outbreak has put a complete stop on all on-field cricketing activity and there is no clarity on when things will normalise.
The ACU chief's team is also aware that the drop in income due to absence of matches could also make some of the less well-paid players more vulnerable to enticing offers from fixers.
James Pyemont, the England and Wales Cricket Board's head of integrity, added: "There will always be someone to make something out of a crisis and view it as an opportunity.
"We have to be confident we can withstand that pressure and we're confident our players will do the right thing. The time is now to show this is a robust system."
