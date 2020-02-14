Bookie Sanjeev Chawla Gets Interim Relief From Delhi High Court
The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim relief to Sanjeev Chawla, a key accused in one of cricket's biggest match fixing scandals.
The court has also issued a notice to the Centre.
Advocate Vikas Pahwa arguing for Chawla stated, "The extradition proceedings were initiated, I am a UK national. There were letter of assurances given by the Indian government. Indian government has sought extradition of Chawla to face trial in India. Chawla will be held in Tihar jail."
Another letter of assurance was given, which said that upon extradition Chawla will be detained within the Tihar jail. It said that specific arrangements shall be made pre trial and post trial, Chawla's legal team stated.
