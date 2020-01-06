Blaming Greg Chappell Was Just a Cover-Up: Irfan Pathan

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Sunday said he never lost his swing, contrary to the general perception at that time, and added blaming then coach Greg Chappell for his downfall was a cover-up.

Pathan, 35, announced his retirement on Saturday, 4 January, saying "most players start their India career at 27-28 but I ended up playing my last game at that stage".

Pathan was 27 when he made his final appearance in 2012. There was also a time when there was speculation over the left-arm pacer's intention to play all three formats.

"All these discussions…people talking about Greg Chappell they are just covering up. (The discussion that) Irfan was not interested, it was coming from somewhere. All the aura they made that Irfan lost his swing, people need to understand, that you are not going to get the same kind of swing that you get in 10 overs.. I was still getting the swing," Pathan told PTI.