Bishan Singh Bedi Asks DDCA to Remove His Name from Stands

"I pride myself as a man of immense tolerance and patience...but all that I'm afraid, is running out. DDCA has truly tested me and forced me to take this drastic action.

"So, Mr President I request you to remove my name from the stand named after me with immediate effect. Also, I hereby renounce my DDCA membership," Bedi wrote in his letter as reported by PTI.

Jaitley was DDCA president for 14 years, from 1999 to 2013, before quitting cricket administration. The body plans to have a six-foot statue of him installed at the Kotla to honour his memory.

"I've taken this decision with sufficient deliberations. I'm not prone to disregard the honour that was bestowed upon me. But as we all know with honour comes responsibility. They feted me for the total respect and integrity with which I played the game.

"And now I'm returning the honour just to assure them all that four decades after my retirement, I still retain those values. "

Bedi wrote that he was never a fan of Arun Jaitley's working style and always opposed any decision that he did not agree with.