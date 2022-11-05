Virat Kohli Turns 34: Celebrating a Year of Struggle, and Triumph

In January of 2022, India was on the cusp of big changes in their cricket squad.

At the end of 2021, Indian cricket had moved on from the bombastic and over the top Ravi Shastri as the head coach, to the more 'correct' Rahul Dravid. More importantly, there was another key change in leadership - Virat Kohli had voluntarily stepped down as the T20I captain, post the World Cup in September.

In ODIs, Kohli wanted to continue to be in charge till the 2023 World Cup, but the powers-that-be made their own decision as they wanted one captain across the white-ball formats. So, when Virat travelled for the tour to South Africa in December for a three-Test series, he hoped to make a big statement by winning the series in the country for the first-time ever.