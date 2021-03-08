Bio-bubble Gave Us Options, Helped Get to Know Each Other: Shastri

"What the bubble has done is made players meet each other more often. When you meet more often, somewhere down the line the conversations regarding the game are like what used to happen in our day. We would be sitting in the dressing room and talk. I think the best thing that has happened is talking to each other. They had no choice and were forced to do it. They got to understand each other, their backgrounds, mental state, where they come from, where they are in life. It allowed them to become more open to their colleagues and discuss personal issues more freely. Win more trust from team members. There are a lot of positives because of the bubble," added Shastri.

Shastri said that this team has done something unprecedented considering the circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic and the strict quarantine rules. India have played eight Test matches against Australia and England in 70 days and won both the series.

"When you are in the bubble -- you must understand where the Indian team is coming from. We have been in the bubble for last five months, played eight Tests. In my time, you'd play eight Tests in a year. In 70 days, they have played eight Tests in a bubble against Australia and England. The mental fatigue will be a lot. So you will drop catches. Australia dropped as many as us. But when we had to take those catches to win Tests, we took them," said Shastri.