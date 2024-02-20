ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Risk Nahi Lene Ka,' Mayank Agarwal Carries Own Water Post Flight Health Scare

Mayank Agarwal shared on Instagram that he carried his own water bottle after recent flight health-scare.

Karnataka batter, Mayank Agarwal, who was rushed to the hospital on 30 January after ingesting a potentially harmful substance during a flight emergency, was spotted carrying his own water bottle when he traveled by plane on 19 February.

Mayank took to Instagram to share the same with a hilarious caption. "Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re babaaaaa," he wrote with a picture of himself carrying a bottle.

Mayank Agarwal's Instagram story.

Image: Screengrab

The former Indian Test opener flew back home to Bengaluru to seek medical treatment for the burns in his throat and mouth that he suffered after consuming a liquid from a bottle that was kept in the seat pocket in front of him when he was on a flight to the Karnataka team's Ranji Trophy match in Surat.

Agarwal had been deplaned and hospitalised in Agartala itself, while his team progressed onto Surat.

K Kiran Kumar (SP, Tripura West) had then told PTI, "While sitting on a flight, he saw a pouch in front of him, and thinking of it as water, drank it. He had swelling and ulcers in his mouth. His condition is normal, and his vitals are stable. His manager has made a complaint. We are registering the complaint, and will investigate the matter."

After missing out the subsequent match against Railways, Agarwal made a comeback to captain the team in the game against Tamil Nadu earlier this month.

