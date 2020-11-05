Big Bash League to Start in Hobart And Canberra Bubbles

"This is without doubt the most complex fixturing task ever undertaken by the League and we are excited with where it has landed. It has been a difficult year for so many people around Australia and we look forward to bringing the BBL to every state should border conditions allow us to," said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues.

"We are working through scenarios for the remaining 35 regular season matches and Finals series to be played in the New Year with our clubs, broadcasters, partners and governments. An announcement on these venues will be made in the coming weeks," he added.

Only nine matches will have been played before the first Test between Australia and India begins in Adelaide from December 17. BBL will then take a two-day break when the Border-Gavaskar series begins but days three and four of the pink-ball Test will see BBL matches being played in the morning. For the rest of the Test series, BBL games have been scheduled after stumps.