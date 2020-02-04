Big Bash League: Marcus Stoinis Named Player of the Tournament

Melbourne Stars all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been crowned the Big Bash League (BBL) Player of the Tournament following a record-breaking season with the bat. Stoinis edged out Sydney Sixers Tom Curran for the honour, polling 26 votes to Curran's 24 from the match umpires after each match of the 56-game home and away season.

Sydney Thunder opener Alex Hales finished in third place with 23 votes.

The 30-year-old finished the regular season as the league’s leading run-scorer with 607 runs, including five half-centuries and an unbeaten 147 — the highest individual total in the history of the competition — against the Sixers.

"I'm honoured to have been voted as the 2019-20 KFC Big Bash League Player of the Tournament," Stoinis was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.