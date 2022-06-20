Bhuvi, DK & Chahal: Who Were India's Top Performers Against South Africa?

One of the most talked about players ahead of the series, DK’s form with RCB as a finisher in the recently concluded edition of the IPL saw him force his way back into the national team. And once back in, DK, who said he knows what it feels like to be dropped, wasn’t about to let it go that easy.

He scored only 92 runs, but that includes his maiden half-century in T20Is, which he scored in the fourth game, as India won by a whopping 82 runs.

DK is the only player in this Indian team who was part of the team when they played their first ever T20I. Interestingly, that was also against South Africa, and DK was Player of the Match in both the games.

In the four games, Karthik finished with the highest strike rate among Indian batters, 158.6, and was instrumental in levelling the series. Not only that, he also helped India get close to 150 in the second game, after SA’s bowlers had them in all sorts of trouble. DK the finisher was given his chance again, and he’s taken it with aplomb.