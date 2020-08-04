At 65, Bengal Coach Arun Lal Protests BCCI’s SOP to Cap Age at 60

CAB Boss Thinks This is ‘Temporary’

Under Lal, Bengal qualified for their first Ranji final appearance in 13 years earlier this year and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya believes it is only a temporary issue and one that shall be done away with post the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is presumed that the restrictions for individuals above a certain age or with underlying medical conditions mentioned in the advisory is of a temporary nature considering the current situation and taken in the interest of persons beyond a certain age for their safety. This is because the document clearly states that all such individuals should be discouraged from participating in the camp activities until suitable guidelines are issued by the Government.

"However, this may change in due course of time since in the SOP itself, it is mentioned that the guidelines may be amended from time to time as may be required depending on the existing Covid-19 situation in the country and the guidelines issued by the Government at appropriate times," he said.