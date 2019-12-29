Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad Seen Involved in Heated On-Field Argument

"When Dwaine (Pretorius) was on his way out to bat, there was a little bit of a conversation between the captain (Root), vice-captain (Stokes) and Stuart Broad. Not too sure what it was all about, what started it, but obviously the vice-captain was not a very happy man," he added.

Replying to the West Indian, Hussain said: "Tempers fray but I'm pleased that a few words were exchanged, to be honest. Got a problem with each other, Broad said something in the huddle that Stokes is not amused with and Engand's vice-captain picks him up on it. Don't have a problem with that at all."

South Africa had bundled out the visitors for 181 after putting 284 on board in their first essay. Later, the Proteas scored 272 runs in their second innings to set a challenging 376-run target for the visitors.