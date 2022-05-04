Ben Stokes Keen to Bring Back Anderson and Broad in English Test squad

Stokes also ruled out Root as an option for the England Test team's vice-captain's role, saying instead that he would want the 31-year-old prolific run-getter to concentrate on his batting. Root has so far scored 25 Test centuries and his current rating on the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings is fourth.

Asked who else would make the cut for England's first Test of the summer against New Zealand, Stokes indicated he wants 'selfless' players who can win games for England.

"I want selfless cricketers who make decisions based on winning the game of cricket for England. At the end of the day the most important thing is winning. I want to be part of a team that has that real mentality, that doesn't take a backwards step."