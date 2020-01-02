Ben Stokes Happy to Swap 2019 Success for Father’s Good Health

Ged Stokes remains in hospital, with wife Deborah at his side, while the rest of the Stokes family have moved to Cape Town - the scene of Ben's stunning career-best 258 four years ago - for Friday's start of the second Test.

This year has been a successful one for Stokes, who played a key role in England's thrilling World Cup final win over New Zealand before a remarkable unbeaten century secured a dramatic one-wicket win in the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley.

But writing in his column for Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper published Tuesday, England vice-captain Stokes, recently voted the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year in a public poll, said: "At the end of the most memorable of years I am finding it quite hard to sum up 2019 right now.

"There have been some unbelievable highs, and some real lows, but to see out the year with my dad in hospital has put things into perspective,” he said.