Ben Stokes Fined for Verbal Altercation With Supporter

Stokes was dismissed after making just two runs by South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje on Day 1 and was taunted by the crowd near the tunnel through which the players exit the ground at the Wanderers. He returned the taunts with foul language for which he later apologised.

"Stokes admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said.

"On-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Joel Wilson, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth official Allahdien Palekar levelled the charges."