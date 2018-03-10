Why Can’t the BCCI Simply Pay Our Women Cricketers More?

Rs 7 crore a year for Virat Kohli but only Rs 50 lakh for Mithali Raj.

The BCCI announced new salaries for all its cricketers and this is the one major comparison being drawn by people.

While the board may have thought that they’ve done enough, considering women cricketers in the top category used to make Rs 15 lakh per annum till last year, there is still scope for a lot more.

Yes, I am aware that women cricketers don’t play as many matches as their male counterparts. I am aware they don’t sell as many tickets. I am also aware they don’t attract as many sponsors.

But the argument has to move ahead from what the players can’t do, and instead, be moulded into one big pertinent question: What is in the BCCI’s capacity to do for it’s women cricketers?