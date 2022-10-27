BCCI's 'Pay Equality Policy' Will See Women's, Men's Teams Earn Equal Match Fee

In a major step towards ending gender discrimination in sports, the BCCI on Thursday, 27 October, announced the implementation of equal match fee for its women's and men's national team.

The decision was announced by BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, via his official Twitter handle following which the BCCI too shared an official statement.

"In our Apex Council meeting today, we have made a marquee decision on pay equity for our women cricketers. Our women players will be paid the same match fees as men in international cricket. This decision sets the platform to grow and develop cricket. I believe this is a significant step forward for women's cricket and the game overall," said Roger Binny, BCCI President, in an official statement.