BCCI Will Wait on Decision to Add 2 Franchises for IPL 2022  

While the IPL 2021 was suspended halfway through this year (after 29 out of 60 matches were played) due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in four of the eight franchises, the remainder of this year's edition will be played from 19 September to 15 October in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning a mega auction ahead of next year. In a mega auction, barring three retentions and two right-to-match (RTM) card players, all of the players are offloaded in the bidding pool.